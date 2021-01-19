PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is taking another look at its ongoing plan to convert septic systems to sewer within the Charlotte Park community and other parts of unincorporated Charlotte County.
In August 2020, the city had broken the project down into seven areas in south county as part of an estimated 21-year plan, costing around $82 million.
A potential $11,500 assessment fee was also proposed for property owners within the first two conversion areas, affecting around 900 property owners in the regions of North and South Aqui Esta Drive.
But all those estimates could be changing.
At today's meeting, the City Council will consider hiring contracting company Giffels-Webster Engineers, of Englewood, to conduct a new preliminary design report that is likely to change those costs and the timeline for the work.
"This new report and the actual design will provide more accurate (cost) numbers and timeline for the project," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
The Charlotte Park community lies within the city’s utilities district even though it's outside the city limits.
The new report will provide an in-depth analysis for two sewer collection systems − gravity and vacuum − being considered for the project and to identify which system would be most appropriate in terms of concept and estimated cost.
"The report will also provide valuable additional information such as an evaluation of the project area, ways to phase design and construction and identify potential pump station locations," Reichert said.
The goal of the septic-to-sewer program is to improve and protect the water quality in the Peace River, Charlotte Harbor and surrounding waterways.
The report is currently estimated to take around seven months to create. Once complete, it will be presented to the City Council for further discussion.
Today's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.