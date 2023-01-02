Aerial View of Marion Avenue

An aerial view of Marion Avenue in downtown Punta Gorda. The City Council will once again discuss land development regulations affecting building heights and other issues of concern to residents.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA – Developer standards, land use, the sign ordinance and a private Christian school are among the agenda items for the first meeting of the year for the Punta Gorda City Council.

All land development regulations must be approved by the Punta Gorda City Council. They will discuss them at the meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, 900 West Marion Ave.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments