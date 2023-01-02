PUNTA GORDA – Developer standards, land use, the sign ordinance and a private Christian school are among the agenda items for the first meeting of the year for the Punta Gorda City Council.
All land development regulations must be approved by the Punta Gorda City Council. They will discuss them at the meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, 900 West Marion Ave.
Members will review a presentation outlining form-based code revisions based on feedback from the council's last discussion in November. Those include comments and concerns from the public and the city regarding parking, building heights, developer contributions and the developer or business owner's ability to ensure compatibility with a small-town feel.
Building heights would be capped at 100 feet in the medical overlay district. Maximum height for non-medical uses would drop from 60 feet to 35 feet.
The council could also add a developer mitigation program. Developers could earn points toward adding residential density or increasing building heights if their project includes some aspect of mitigation, such as workforce housing, public open space, parking and medical use.
A maximum of 20 points could be earned for workforce housing with a point for every 1% of very-low-income home planned, points for for sale or rental dwellings, working with the Punta Gorda Housing Authority or a plan to provide affordability for 40 years.
• Also on the agenda is special exemption for a proposal from the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda for a pre-kindergarten to 12th grade Christian school called Grace Christian School, at 459 Gill St.
The permit would allow for up to 120 students at the existing 12,000 square-foot facility and be changed to meet all city codes. No additional building area is being proposed.
• The board will review a contract with Chris-Tel Construction of Fort Myers to manage the Punta Gorda City Hall rehabilitation and expansion project.
• Review the sign code involving prohibited signs.
• Review the union agreement with the city of Punta Gorda and the Southwest Florida chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association through 2025.
• Review submission of grant applications to the Charlotte County Marine Advisory Committee for the operation, maintenance and repair of Lashley Park Municipal Marina Pump Out Vessel program.
• Receive a progress report on citywide capital improvements.
• Receive the Visitor and Convention Bureau 2022 Economic Impact report.
• Review a request for a special exception for Southern Oxygen & Welding Supply to allow a new 1,500-gallon nitrogen tank and a new 1,500-gallon argon tank to be installed outside of the building next to existing oxygen and carbon dioxide tanks to refill them instead of storing them in an enclosed building.
• The board is doing proclamations/presentations for Samaritans Purse Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and recognition of Jennifer Larmie and Park Warriors in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
