PUNTA GORDA — Plans for a new bed and breakfast along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda have been stalled after already experiencing over a year of delays due to the pandemic.
The property belongs to 751 W. Retta Esplanade FL, LLC, a company owned by John Larmore of ATA Fishville, owners of Fishermen’s Village.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Fishville representatives requested an extension for a special exception − approved in June 2019 − that allows for the development at 751 W. Retta Esplanade within the city’s Historic District.
The City Council voted 3-2 for a continuance to that request, however, requiring the owners to provide a timeline and project plans before moving forward with the extension.
“We’ve seen no plan, no permits, no nothing,” said Council Member Nancy Prafke, “and we’re supposed to give a one-year extension?
“I believe a bed and breakfast would be a beautiful thing for our community. We need one, but I want to see something in order to give an extension.”
The extension is needed because the bed and breakfast use, permitted by the June 2019 action, was never started by the owners.
“COVID-19 has really taken (a toll on our development),” Fishville General Manager Patti Allen said. “It’s been a year and four months now that we’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
“It is very important to me that the community embraces all that Fishville does.”
The council’s hesitance stemmed from residents’ concerns − and their own − over other unfinished Fishville projects in the West Retta area.
“When I see what’s going on there (at 900 W. Marion Ave.),” Prafke said. “Residents have commented to me about the condition of that building (on the West Retta side of the property); it looks like a bombed-out building. I see this stuff coming out the windows and mold on the exterior walls.”
The former IMPAC University building at 900 W. Marion Ave., was purchased by Fishville in 2017. The front section of the property, along West Marion, currently houses the Military Heritage Museum.
A separate building (Building A) along West Retta is in the process of being renovated with plans to develop a 25-unit hotel.
“I wish that we could at least get the exterior of Building A cleaned up so that it looks habitable; it’s really a mess,” said Mayor Lynne Matthews. “Let’s get some of these projects finished before we move on to another.”
Allen told the City Council that work will begin on the exterior of Building A in May.
“We are going to be working on the outside of the building and straightening that up,” Allen said. “I think you will see a great improvement.”
As for 751 W. Retta Esplanade, Allen and Fishville have until the May 19 City Council to provide the city with the additional information.
“We are hopeful that they will grant our request for an extension so we can continue our ongoing investment in Punta Gorda,” Allen said.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey and Council Member Jaha Cummings did not agree with the idea of a continuance.
“We talk about being friendly to businesses,” Carey said. “I think we’re setting a dangerous precedent when we start asking business people to justify themselves (in this way).
“It’s just as much in the company’s best interest that the bed and breakfast get going as it our residents who want to see it get going.”
Cummings didn’t think the City Council should hold the project up any more than it already has been.
“The city does need to hold you to your word (as a company),” Cummings said, “but at the same time, we also need this (bed and breakfast) to happen so I don’t want to tie (any) hands so that one can’t get it done.”
