PUNTA GORDA — It was a standoff Wednesday between Punta Gorda council members and representatives of the Florida Department of Transportation.
Mayor Nancy Prafke and Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews both said FDOT needed to re-evaluate its position on a traffic problem in Burnt Store Isles where a lack of northbound access from Madrid Boulevard − near Jones Loop Road − has created a safety concern for area homeowners.
"I have to talked about this for years and FDOT continues to not want to address it and it must be addressed," Prafke said. "You are forcing U.S. 41 traffic onto Tripoli Boulevard. This is inexcusable."
Tripoli Boulevard runs parallel to U.S. 41. Commercial traffic is said to use the residential roadway frequently when leaving Publix and other businesses in the area to access northbound U.S. 41.
"This is a safety concern by many residents in Burnt Store Isles," Matthews told the Sun. "Tripoli is a 30-mile-an-hour residential street, and we are getting a lot of commercial traffic and high-speed traffic (using it) to cut across to the access point at Monaco and 41 at the light."
Some have suggested adding a left turn and stoplight at Madrid and U.S. 41 to allow northbound access.
FDOT says that can't happen.
"You will not be getting a left turn out on Madrid because it’s just too close to the signal at Jones Loop," said Nicole Mills, FDOT representative. "If you do a left turn out, you have to have a signal. We can take (your complaints) back to the office, but I can (almost) say 100% that you’re not going to get a left turn out (on Madrid)."
At Wednesday's meeting, FDOT presented a draft of its vision for U.S. 41 in Punta Gorda, gathered from a public input workshop in October.
Options concerning the BSI intersection were left out of the presentation, according to Matthews.
"(Suggestions were) discussed and written on the maps (you provided)," Matthews said at the meeting, "and they have been eliminated from this whole plan."
The City Council did not accept FDOT's presentation.
City joins fight against bills, holds hearing on impact fees
- The Punta Gorda City Council approved a resolution to lobby against two state bills that pre-empt regulation of short-term vacation rentals to the state, joining Cape Coral, Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Orange Park, among others, that oppose the legislation.
- After the first of two readings, the City Council approved a 100% increase for impact fees, which are placed on new or proposed developments to pay the city’s costs of providing public services to a new development. Previously the city was considering stretching the increase over a three-year period.
