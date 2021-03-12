PUNTA GORDA — With a handful of sold-out shows since December, the Punta Gorda Symphony plans to keep the music playing through the spring, announcing concerts for both March and April.
“After months of navigating the pandemic, our community has been starved for safe, outdoor, socially-distanced live entertainment where we can have a sense of normalcy while still adhering to CDC recommendations,” said Craig Badinger, symphony executive director. “Our February audiences gave us two standing ovations and they keep asking us for more.”
Select symphony musicians will perform the upcoming chamber concerts at two new locations in Punta Gorda.
The previous performances were held at the Florida Southwestern State College — Charlotte Campus in Punta Gorda.
THE MARCH PROGRAM
“Strings in the Garden: Baroque + Beatles + Wine” will take place Sunday at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda.
The chamber concert will feature a trio of violin, cello and piano led by symphony concertmaster Ming Gao.
Everything from a rendition of Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons: Summer” to Ming Gao’s own arrangement of “Beatles Mania: A Celebration Medley” can be expected.
The program will also feature arrangements of Led Zeppelin hits “Kashmir” and “Stairway to Heaven.”
Other works like “Oblivion” by a Argentine tango composer will bring audiences from the rock halls to the deep undercurrents of Buenos Aires in the 1980s.
There will be three showings: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
General admission: $30.
Youth admission: $15.
THE APRIL PROGRAM
“Harborside Brass” will be performed April 11 at Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
The concert will be a celebration of music by the symphony’s brass players.
Music on the program will feature songs from Broadway to opera including “Porgy and Bess” and “West Side Story.”
Modern pop favorite “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and arranged by Matthew McCoy, will also be showcased.
There will be two showings: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
General admission: $30.
Youth admission: $15.
THE PROTOCOLS
“We will continue to follow the same protocols that worked so well in December and February,” Badinger said. “That includes socially distanced seating, a strict mask-wearing policy, hand sanitizing stations and limited direct in-person interaction.”
Concerts will be limited to audiences of 150 and will follow standard COVID-related health and safety guidelines.
Parties of up to six will be provided with chairs within their own 6-foot area and will be seated in order of arrival, guided by staff and volunteers to the next available space.
After the Feb. 6 “Symphony on the Lawn” concerts, 97% of attendees reported being “extremely satisfied” with the symphony’s COVID-19 precautions, according to a press release.
Advanced ticketing is required for both concerts.
For more information and tickets, go to www.PGSymphony.org or call the office at 941-205-5996.
