PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda in Bloom is spreading its wings around the historic district of Punta Gorda.
The group's latest effort is adding floral planters to the Bailey Brothers Park, 361 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., constructed in 2015.
The park is named after seven local African-American brothers who served in World War II and the Korean War.
More recently, the park plays host to the Friday Happy Hour Marketplace with live music, food trucks, vendors and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on a weekly basis.
"This is the beginning of us spreading our wings and extending beyond downtown," Punta Gorda in Bloom founder Richard Polk said. "We’ve done a pretty good job of downtown and we we want to be able to consider other areas. If people make a suggestion and say, 'Hey, what about this area' ... We’re always open to suggestions."
Polk, along with Alan Schulman, founded the area’s floral planter project Punta Gorda in Bloom, a local affiliate of the nationwide America in Bloom organization.
The group has already placed floral planters along Hector House Plaza, the historic Charlotte County Court House, and Marion Avenue in downtown Punta Gorda.
"What we find is that the plants are determined by the season," Polk said. "We’ll be putting in some flowering Impatiens in there (and) it will be just past the peak of the sun burning process of local climate, so it will be determined by the season. We'll be starting out with Impatiens in there which put out a nice display."
Polk said they have a volunteer lined up to take on the Bailey Brother's Park project.
"It’s going to be a nice site because there are trees there, so everything won’t be in the blazing sun, which is horrible on plants (like other areas of the city)," he said. "We’re looking forward to having it done."
Work is expected to begin within the next few weeks.
"We had a member of the group that brought it up and suggested it and said, 'Hey, there’s a nice little pocket park', Polk added. "The reason it came up was because they are starting their farmers market there. We thought people will be using it on a regular basis so we wanted to share what we do and move in that direction; it’s kind of an exciting challenge to move into a new area."
Happy Hour Marketplace organizer James Abraham said the "more the merrier," regarding the group's efforts.
"Glad to see the east side included in this citywide program," he said.
The Punta Gorda in Bloom group is currently in the running for a national award with America in Bloom.
Winners are still being reviewed by the national group.
"We had our inspection," Polk said, "the two judges from America in Bloom were here in April 25 and 26, so we are in the national competition, but it won't be announced until the America in Bloom symposium, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, in Louisville. They’re working through their whole list of cites. There are hundreds of cities involved."
Polk added that the city did win awards right on the spot.
"It's what they would call attractions," he said. "We won an award for the Punta Gorda History Park and the Veterans Park. They (the judges) were so impressed with Veterans Park…what they did was give us an honorable mention before the annual convention."
Visit PuntaGorda InBloom.org for more information.
To watch the group's video, go to YouTube.com and search America In Bloom YouTube Video Award.
