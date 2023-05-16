PUNTA GORDA - After seeing its artist at work, Charlie Noble has made it his quest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the giant carving that stands in front of the Freeman House on Retta Esplanade.
"When I was 14 in 1974, my mother said we were going downtown to watch an artist carve a statue," Noble recalled.
He admitted the last thing he wanted to do was go with his mother to watch an artist.
The sculptor, Peter Wolf Toth, was carving a giant piece of wood in the parking lot where Hurricane Charley's now stands.
Back then, it was a Holiday Inn.
Toth was creating "Calostimucu the Whispering Giant."
Fast forward to 2021: Noble had recently retired and returned to his hometown of Punta Gorda.
He never forgot how enthralled he was with seeing Toth creating the statue, so he decided to track down the artist whose work "left a lasting impression."
In 2022, he visited Toth at his studio in Edgewater — between Daytona and Cape Canaveral — and the two became friends.
After realizing the statue was turning 50 in 2024, Noble decided to do something.
He became the coordinator of the work's "preservation, restoration and celebration," he said.
He recruited the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors to pay for the work needed to restore the carving, which had begun to deteriorate.
Noble then contacted Punta Gorda Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert. The city agreed to devote a day to the statue and hold a catered celebration on Dec. 7, 1924.
"The city of Punta Gorda is looking forwarded to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the carving of Calostimucu on Dec. 7, 2024, being spearheaded by Charlie Noble," Reichert said. "The work of Charlie and the Royal Order of the Ponce de Leon Conquistadors to stabilize and renovate this important tribute to history is appreciated."
Noble said Hurricane Charley's will cater the reception in their parking lot, which is across the street from Freeman House.
Meanwhile, Toth continues to create his carvings and is getting ready for his next big project: a carving in the Amazon.
"I'm helping him with that," Noble said.
The carving
Toth said the carving represents two of the tribes indigenous to Florida: the Calusa and Timucua, hence the statue's name, Calostimucu.
Its images contain a Native American male, a female, an eagle and a buffalo, the latter being mistaken by some for "an alligator," Toth said.
"Since when does an alligator have hooves?"
His work is in all of the 50 states and other countries, depicting people native to their lands of origin.
His series of Native American carvings is called "The Trail of the Whispering Giants." His work was featured in the December 2018 issue of National Geographic.
The Smithsonian's archives also features his work on its website, Toth said.
His passion for his subjects comes from understanding how Native Americans were killed, and how the survivors were relocated.
Hungarian-born Toth said the Soviets "stole my father's land." He can identify with people whose land had been "stolen."
He said the wood for the Punta Gorda statue came from his friend, Fred Babcock, who bought the land where the Holiday Inn was built.
A Monkey Ear, or Monkey Pod, tree stood in the middle of the property, and after it was struck by lightning, Babcock urged Toth to use the dead wood for a carving that would stand in the middle of the parking lot.
The statue was moved over the years but appears to have found its permanent home at Freeman House.
To see more of Toth's work, visit www.dcschumaker.com/statues.htm.
His studio and museum are at 102 Arthur Avenue in Edgewater, in Volusia County.
