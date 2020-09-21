PUNTA GORDA — With Punta Gorda's indoor mask mandate set to end in October, the City Council is considering extending the emergency rule another month.
The ordinance was unanimously approved during a July 8 City Council meeting and set to last 90 days.
"The face covering ordinance is coming before the City Council because it was set to expire on Oct. 6," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "The proposed resolution extends the emergency ordinance an additional 30 days until Nov. 6."
The City Council will discuss the extension at Wednesday's meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. It will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
There are no changes to the ordinance other than the expiration date, according to Reichert.
The ordinance would still require face coverings to be worn by anyone over 2 years old at all indoor public places within the city limits.
It would also require all people preparing or serving food to wear a face covering.
The new mandate would NOT require face coverings in the following situations:
- People are observing continuous social distancing.
- The face covering causes impairment due to existing health conditions.
- It conflicts with the Americans with Disabilities Act for that person.
- Talking to someone who is hearing impaired who needs to see the mouth of the person speaking.
- Working in a business where you do not have interactions with others.
- Working in a business where the use of a face covering would hinder performance of duties.
- Exercising and still maintaining social distancing.
- Eating or drinking at a restaurant while maintaining social distancing and seated at a table or bar.
- Employed as public safety, other life safety or health care personnel.
- Obtaining a service involving the nose or face where removal of a face covering is necessary (salons, barber shops, etc.)
- Engaged in an activity where some other form of face covering is required.
The July 8 mandate caused some controversy with around 150 residents commenting on the rule − some for it and others against it.
