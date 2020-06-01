PUNTA GORDA — A new assisted living facility is getting closer to becoming a reality on Burnt Store Road near the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
The 96-bed facility, called Cloudberry Lodge, has been in the works for years and is planned for around 16 acres of property owned by Burnt Store ALF-MC, an authorized agent for the church.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council will hear the final reading of an ordinance to rezone the land — properties described as 26150 Angelica Road, 26021 Cuneo Road and 26041 Cuneo Road — to accommodate the facility’s number of units.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Mike Huston, chairman of the senior care facility committee for the church, told the Sun in March that he hopes they can break ground on the facility sometime this summer with an estimated 12-month construction timeline. Any update to that timeline was not available at the time of this report.
The property, formerly Charlotte County land, was annexed into the city April 1.
The church will serve as landlord for the independent facility, which is being developed by Mueller Development Group.
New city manager search narrows
The City Council will finalize its list of candidates for the new city manager position at Wednesday’s meeting.
The city manager serves as the chief administrative officer of the city.
Current manager Howard Kunik has served the city since April 2005 and aims to retire in October of this year.
When finalized, the list of candidates will go through a series of individual interviews beginning June 23 with each City Council member, as well as with a group of community members selected to serve as a community interview panel.
That process will carry through the summer with a formal announcement of the new manager in August.
That person is currently planned to take over Oct. 5 with Kunik stepping down Oct. 2, according to city documents.
