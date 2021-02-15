PUNTA GORDA — Organizers of two March events are asking Punta Gorda to close portions of city streets to accommodate their outdoor festivities.
Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., is hosting its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration March 17.
Harbor Social PG, 212 W. Marion Ave., is planning a live entertainment event for March 20.
At today's meeting, the City Council will consider allowing the one-day temporary closures for both businesses.
Celtic Ray owners are proposing to block off Nesbit from north of the Bank of America building to East Marion Avenue. The event is set for March 17, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Due to the size of their annual event, Celtic Ray has requested the street closure for many years now.
Harbor Social owners are proposing to close Sullivan from West Marion Avenue to the alley between 212 W. Marion Ave. and 118 Sullivan St. from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The alley, sidewalks, entrance and exit to all businesses along that section of Sullivan Street will remain open at all times, according to city documents.
Harbor Social's similar request in December — for multiple events to run through April 2021 — was met with backlash from area business owners, citing coronavirus concerns and the effect on their businesses.
At a Dec. 2 meeting, the City Council approved a one-time request for the restaurant's grand opening event held Jan. 23.
"When the original event permits came through, the City Council approved a one-time event for this business to close the street," said city zoning official Lisa Hannon at a Feb. 12 Development Review Committee meeting.
The DRC is responsible for determining and enforcing zoning, land development and code requirements.
"When it came forward, the original request was one event per month," Hannon said. "Then you were going to have the Super Bowl event and they canceled that. (The City Council said they only) would do approval for a one-time, one-day event."
Live events on city property have become a hot topic in the new year with the City Council recently pushing for a crackdown on event organizers who do not follow pandemic safety protocols required with event permit approval.
The issue came to light following the 10th annual Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer & Blues Fest, held Jan. 30 in downtown Punta Gorda, where those guidelines were reportedly ignored.
A potential ordinance that could see organizers penalized for not adhering to those protocols is currently being drafted by City Attorney David Levin.
"City staff continues to request that all event applications include COVID-19 safety protocol," City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun. "(In considering the new potential ordinance) there have been no amendments to the event code, manual or application at this time."
Both Celtic Ray and Harbor Social submitted coronavirus safety plans that were approved by the DRC.
Wednesday's City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
