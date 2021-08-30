PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda plans to expand downtown street closures this year for Halloween with crowds expected in the thousands.
Before coronavirus, visitors and residents would gather for trick-or-treating and other small events within the city’s Historic District, which encompasses the downtown area.
In 2019, the city opted to close a portion of Marion Avenue and side streets between Marion and West Retta Esplanade for safety reasons and to accommodate the crowds.
In 2020, however, officials left the streets open to discourage people from gathering due to the pandemic.
“I can’t imagine what this is going to be like this Halloween night,” Vice Mayor Debby Carey said at the Aug. 25 City Council meeting.
The Punta Gorda Police Department expects more than 3,000 people to visit the downtown area this Halloween.
“I think it’s going to be massive this year (because) people are just desperate to get out of their houses right now,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said.
For Halloween 2021, the city will close down West Marion Avenue from southbound U.S. 41 to Shreve Street and the eastbound lane of West Retta Esplanade from southbound U.S. 41 to Shreve Street.
The closure will also include all the side streets from Harvey Street to Berry Street between West Retta Esplanade and West Marion Avenue.
McGregor Street will also be closed from West Marion to West Olympia Avenue.
“I’m really glad we decided to go forward with it (back in 2019) and furthering it a little bit more just will increase the safety and security for the kids that are here and their parents,” Matthews said. “Hundreds of people come into town and literally just walk down the middle of the street even if it isn’t closed, so the best thing to do is to close it and keep people safe.”
The street closures will run from 5 to 10 p.m. Residents who live on the streets will be allowed in and out but must provide identification.
“This is a very big time for the city, especially downtown,” Punta Gorda Police Lt. Justin Davoult told the City Council. “Obviously, there will be less chance for vehicle-versus-pedestrian issues (with the closures).”
“We are isolating the pedestrians inside the event with little to no vehicular traffic,” he added.
Davoult said friends and family of residents will have to be at the event prior to 5 p.m. when the roads will be closed.
“Pedestrians will be able to utilize the entire roadway and sidewalks rather than just the sidewalks on sides of streets,” Davoult said. “The sidewalks are only 3 to 4 feet, so we are trying to open that up for them so they can have a safer time.”
