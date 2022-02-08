Punta Gorda to get $2.5M from state for drainage project

PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda is set to receive around $2.5 million from the state for drainage improvement in the Boca Grande neighborhood.
The city is one of eight communities selected to benefit from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.
The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that more than $64 million was awarded to eight communities, including the cities of Punta Gorda, Boynton Beach, Eatonville, Fort Meade, and St. Petersburg, as well Orange and Pinellas counties and the town of Lake Park.
Projects include improving drainage and roadways in neighborhoods, hardening water systems and stabilizing current water reservoirs to lower future risks of flooding.
The city's portion — $2,521,250 — will go to resolving flooding and improve water quality treatment in the Boca Grande Boulevard area, which makes up about 105 acres between South Tamiami Trail, Taylor Road and Cooper Street.
"We are absolutely thrilled to receive the funds for this project," Mayor Lynne Matthews told The Daily Sun.
In 2021, the city received a $1 million appropriation from the Florida State Legislature for funding assistance for the program.
"This money, along with the $1 million we received from the State Legislature last year and combined with monies we have already spent, will fully fund the project and will allow us to move the project forward much more quickly," Matthews said.
Total cost of the project is $5.7 million with construction expected to begin in 12 to 18 months.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert said the city already has around $3.2 million appropriated for the project.
City staff submitted an application for the DEO grant in September 2021.
"This grant fills the gap of $2,521,250," Reichert said. "City staff has been hopeful that the DEO would select our project."
The Boca Grande neighborhood regularly experiences heavy flooding due to rainstorms.
"Unlike many other areas of Punta Gorda, this older community doesn’t have a master drainage plan," Reichert said. "The existing drainage consists of a haphazard network of roadside swales."
She added that many of the existing homes were developed at ground level with little or no space made for drainage.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey told The Daily Sun they have been trying to move this project along for some time now but lacked the funding.
"This will go a long way towards solving the problem of severe storm flooding in one of our areas of town," she said.
In 2018, the state of Florida was given Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for mitigation projects.
As the state authority responsible for administering all those long-term recovery funds, DEO created the Rebuild Florida Mitigation General Infrastructure Program.
“By supporting the infrastructure of Florida’s communities we are supporting their economic resiliency,” DeSantis said in a press release.
“Today, we are helping another eight communities reinforce important infrastructure that will mitigate the impacts of future disasters, while building a foundation that will support their future economic growth," he added.
Through the Rebuild Florida program, over $370 million has been given to communities across the state to support efforts to harden infrastructure against future storm damage.
Rebuild Florida uses federal funding for Florida’s long-term recovery efforts from the devastating impacts of natural disasters.
For more information, visit RebuildFlorida.gov.
