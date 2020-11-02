PUNTA GORDA — Set to expire this week, Punta Gorda’s mask mandate will be back before the City Council on Wednesday for consideration of how to move forward with the rule.
The City Council adopted the indoor face covering ordinance in July with an Oct. 6 expiration date. Council members voted at a Sept. 23 meeting to extend the rule through Nov. 6.
The council then opted to suspend the collection of any fines and penalties associated with the rule during a Sept. 30 meeting.
“The City Council can’t discuss anything that is on an agenda outside of a council meeting so it is impossible to know what conversation and decisions will occur Wednesday,” said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
Reichert said city staff has developed a draft resolution for the City Council to consider and potentially modify at the meeting.
Council members can adopt a resolution extending the rule for an additional number of days. They can also let the current rule expire and adopt a resolution encouraging the use of facial coverings as opposed to requiring them within the city limits.
The other option is to just let the current law expire and take no further action.
At the Sept. 30 meeting, the City Council voted to stop enforcement of the law.
“Hopefully this gives individuals the feeling that there is a little more freedom (when it comes to wearing masks),” said Mayor Nancy Prafke at the meeting.
At the time, City Manager Howard Kunik, who has since retired, said the city had not actually issued any fines or citations since adopting the mandate but instead had been promoting education on the issue.
By keeping the rule as an ordinance instead of an encouragement, local businesses were still able to require face coverings in their stores.
“It still gives the businesses the opportunity to enforce it, and there will be those that do because there are people who remain diligent,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews at the meeting.
