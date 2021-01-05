PUNTA GORDA — The threat of credit card skimmers at Punta Gorda gas stations remains an issue for local authorities despite security requirements established by the city in 2018 to help prevent identity theft at the pumps.
Improved security measures were put into place by city officials in 2018 after multiple skimmers had been found at gas pumps within the city.
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss strengthening those measures by requiring a padlock system be attached to each pump.
"The padlock system will be difficult to compromise without the station employees and consumers noticing," said Lt. Dylan J. Renz, Punta Gorda Police Department spokesperson. "We will ask the City Council to discuss having a padlock on each pump that, if damaged, would be noticeable to anyone."
In December, PGPD received two complaints from residents who said their credit cards were compromised after using them at a gas station on Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
PGPD investigated the station and found a skimmer inside one of the pumps even though it was secured in accordance with the city's requirements.
Police found that the pump cabinet − containing the credit card mechanism − was pried open by bending a latch within it, preventing the damage from being noticeable on the outside of the pump.
"This is the only incident of a skimmer being located (in the city) since the ordinance went into effect," Renz said.
"The padlock system does not guarantee that criminals will not find another method to attach skimmers," he continued, "but we believe it will make it more difficult to get inside the pump. We hope the locks will be an extra deterrence."
The city’s current ordinance − approved by the City Council in September 2018 − required an access key for the pump cabinet unique to each gas station. At the time, many gas station pumps used a universal-type key that was considered to be more easily obtainable.
Credit card skimmers are devices that thieves install on gas station pumps. The devices accept payment, via a credit or debit card, to illegally capture and steal the customer’s information.
Today's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
