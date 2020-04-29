PUNTA GORDA — The City Council is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. today in Punta Gorda regarding coronavirus and closed public facilities in the city.
Council members are discussing the reopening of city sports courts − pickleball, tennis, etc. − the Hounds on Henry Dog Park (West Henry Street) and the beach at Ponce de Leon Park (3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway), among others.
Charlotte County reopened both Port Charlotte and Englewood Beaches Monday. The county also reopened its sports fields and dog parks April 24.
The county's decision does not affect Punta Gorda since the city is a separate government.
The City Council meeting is being broadcast live on the city's YouTube page or at https://bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Residents are allowed to physically attend, but only 10 people are allowed in the chambers at a time.
If someone wishes to comment, they will be brought in one by one, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
