PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Debby Carey announced Wednesday she would not seek a third term this November.
"I want to say it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the people of Punta Gorda — not as a politician, because I made a lousy politician — but I tried to be a good public servant," Carey said at a City Council meeting.
Carey, 71, and a retired teacher, holds the District 2 seat, which consists primarily of a portion of Punta Gorda Isles.
Punta Gorda runs as a "weak mayor” system in which the roles of mayor and vice mayor are appointed by the council members, so the role of vice mayor is not up for grabs in the election.
This year's primary election is Aug. 23, followed by the general election on Nov. 8.
Districts 1, 2 and 4 are up for election this year.
As of Wednesday, no other announcements had been made regarding City Council Member Jaha Cumming's District 1 seat, Mayor Lynne Matthews' District 4 seat, or potential candidates for the District 2 seat.
Carey first took over the District 2 seat in November 2018, beating out incumbent candidate Rachel Keesling.
In November 2020, Carey ran unopposed for the position and was appointed vice mayor. In November 2021, she retained that role.
"During my tenure on City Council, I have seen dramatic changes in the way our city does business, planning for the future and establishing protocols that will ensure our sustainability for years to come," she said. "I have really enjoyed being a part of the process."
Carey told The Daily Sun she feels she accomplished the goals she set out to achieve when she was elected.
"I was transparent with all constituents through newsletters, phone calls, meetings and more," she said. "I wanted to see taxes fairly reflect the genuine needs of the city and be shown in a five-year plan."
In 2021, the City Council approved a five-year budget plan, along with a property tax increase.
The new plan and increase will allow the city to rely more on residential and commercial tax revenue as opposed to their general fund reserves — intended for emergencies and natural disasters — to balance the budget.
Despite community backlash, Carey served as a major advocate for mask requirements and other safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer and fall of 2020.
"I supported the mask mandate, despite the controversy it generated," Carey said. "We did what the science led us to do."
She went on to say that she was very surprised by the "vitriol directed" at the City Council as a result of the city's mask mandate.
"I think we did the best we could under the circumstances," Carey said.
After her term is up, Carey said she plans on taking a step back and spending more time with family.
"My husband finally retired and we haven't been able to travel or do anything, and I’ve missed events of my grandchildren because I felt like I had to be here for something as a City Council member … It’s just time (to step down)," she said.
Carey plans to continue her roles as treasurer of the Early Learning Coalition in Charlotte County and as secretary in the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
"I won’t give those up, but I'm going to take a much less active role in the city," she said.
