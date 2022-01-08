Punta Gorda wades closer to Laishley splash pad work

PUNTA GORDA — Work could begin as early as March to renovate the Laishley Park splash pad in Punta Gorda.
In December 2019, the city shut down the accompanying Laishley dry playground; its features were later removed altogether.
Since then, the interactive water play area has been the only children's amenity available at the park, located at 120 Laishley Court.
On Wednesday, the City Council approved funding a full renovation and expansion of the splash pad, replacing the old dry playground area with an additional "wet" play area that would include 16 new equipment features such as water sprayers, small fountains, large buckets and more for children of all ages.
The cost of funding the project, however, had the City Council members frustrated, with estimations coming in almost double than the 2020 projections.
Laishley Park lies within the city's Community Redevelopment Agency region.
The CRA is a taxing district established for carrying out redevelopment activities and includes the City Council members, as well as two additional members.
The splash project funding had to be approved by both the City Council and the CRA members to move forward.
Urban Design Project Manager Julie Ryan told the CRA that the estimated project cost has gone up substantially since they started it in February 2020.
"We have been dealing with this for a while," Ryan said. "The total was around $325,000 back in February 2020."
"We finally completed engineering and design and we have an engineer’s cost estimate of $345,622," she continued. "That is just for what a contractor that we would hire, their scope of work. That does not entail cost of direct purchase items."
Those direct purchase items include 16 pieces of wet play equipment and additional items, as well as shade structures and other materials.
"This total project cost now ... the engineer's estimate is just about $560,000," Ryan said.
Ultimately, the CRA and the City Council approved the funding, stating the project needs to move forward.
"Costs for things are increasing by the day (in this COVID-19 environment)," Mayor Lynne Matthews said. "Let’s get it done. Get the equipment purchased at the price we’ve been quoted right now before it increases again.
"Buy it now and find the bidder that works and let’s get it done."
Matthews said they've been talking about getting new equipment for the Laishley Park play area since 2017.
"We’ve been messing around with this (for years)," she said, "and here we are five years later and we are no closer to getting it done except we have some ballpark numbers that may not be real. Let’s just get it done."
City Council Member Jaha Cummings said area children deserve to have this park amenity available to them.
"We shouldn’t dissect (this project) too much," Cummings said. "This is something that we absolutely have to have. Our kids now have to cross the river north or south for (water) playground equipment. Our kids do deserve this."
The city plans to pay the estimated $593,000 cost through available CRA funding and the city's general fund, as well as with additional revenue from the 1% sales tax and park impact fees.
Beyond the potential March 2022 construction start, the project timeline remains up in the air.
