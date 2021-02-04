PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda City Council is pushing for a new law to crack down on event organizers who violate coronavirus safety protocols on city property.
The issue came to light after last weekend’s 10th annual Charlotte Harbor Chili, Beer & Blues Fest in downtown Punta Gorda, where those guidelines were reportedly ignored.
“We had a really big problem over the weekend and a lot people contacted me complaining about huge amounts of people in big clusters at the chili festival and no masks were in sight,” said Mayor Lynne Matthews at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “They did not follow social distancing protocols ... it was not a healthy environment.”
When organizers submit a permit application to the city, they are also required to submit a safety plan for maintaining social distance during the event, as well as mask guidelines, a layout of sanitizer stations and other safety protocols.
With the city’s approval, organizers are then expected to carry out those requirements at their event.
The city has had their hands tied on regulating this, however, since the order issued last fall by Gov. Ron DeSantis restricting enforcement of coronavirus mandates.
City Attorney David Levin told the council members that, in the case of event permits, enforcement is still possible.
“I think that we can put into an ordinance that a permit for an event with specific conditions will require compliance with those conditions and the failure to do so could be a code enforcement violation,” Levin said. “That wouldn’t necessarily be a violation of the governor’s order because, in essence, we are enforcing a permit that was issued.”
Chili festival organizer Jerry Cleffi, of Smuggler’s Events, told The Daily Sun they followed all the guidelines that were approved by the city.
“We had staff onsite throughout the day,” Cleffi said. “There were approximately 2,000 attendees throughout the day and, overwhelmingly, there were positive comments from the people attending.”
Cleffi said they submitted multiple safety protocols to the city, including directions regarding social distancing while in line and seated, mask requirements and reserved table-seating maximums.
He also said they had 20 hand sanitizer stations throughout the event area, eight hand washing stations at restroom areas and throughout the event, as well as sneeze guards at the front gate and beer stations.
There were also guidelines in place for employees and vendors, as well as separate entrance and exit gates.
Currently, details of the potential ordinance − penalties, enforcement, etc. − are still being determined by city staff.
Matthews suggested that violators could be restricted from future permit approval.
“I think we need to be very firm about when we give an approval for an event request that they must follow those rules or they may not get another permit in the future,” she said.
“As much as I want to see the city move forward,” Matthews continued, “we have got to keep people safe. What we don’t want to have is a (super) spreader (situation).”
Laishley Park Splash Pad to get a makeover
The splash pad at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda will be getting a new look as the city plans to expand the fountain play area and add new water features.
During the Community Redevelopment Agency portion of Wednesday’s City Council meeting, CRA members approved creating a full splash pad at the location.
Plans include converting the existing “dry” playground area and the open space adjacent to the restrooms into “wet” playground equipment and installing a variety of water features.
