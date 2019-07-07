If you're a resident in Punta Gorda and haven't experienced the benefits of the city's new remote water meter readers, then the wait is almost over.
The project is nearly complete.
"Last week, crews changed out 20 meters with the new meters," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "Of the 13,204 total water meters in the city, only 64 remain (residential and approximately 10 large meters to complete the project. The project is 99 percent complete."
The city began the project in January 2018. The new meters alleviate the need for the city to hire employees to physically read the meters on site. The new meters can now be read remotely, which increases billing accuracy and decreases operational costs.
"The city had been researching automated meter reading for quite some time as a means to address several factors," said Helen Meiller, city supervisor of billing and collections.
The new retrofitted meters allow city staff to provide enhanced service to the rate payers through faster notification of continuous water flow such as leaks.
Punta Gorda resident Wendy Mueller owns seven homes within the city limits. She experienced the benefits of the new meter readers first-hand.
"I had ... a rental where all of a sudden I got notified on vacation by phone that the water for the house was running every hour, 10 to 20 gallons, which is not normal. I thought the bill was going to be $600 or something."
By working with the city's utilities department, Mueller was able to find out where the leak was occurring and did so quickly.
"They must have notified me within a short time because the water bill I received was only $159," Mueller said. "I was thrilled. Otherwise, the leak could have gone on for the whole month."
The initial project cost was listed around $2.5 million, however, it does not affect residents' water bills, according to Meiller.
"This is not causing an increase in utility taxes for residents," Meiller said.
"Residents that have been contacted about continuous water flow have been appreciative for the prompt notice. That has provided them with the opportunity to address the problem much sooner than upon receipt of the monthly bill," Meiller said.
In the long run, the new meter readers' ability to monitor usage and quickly address a problem decreases the potential for high usage charges caused by leaks, according to Meiller. Using automated reading also reduces the possibility for reading estimation errors.
"Overall, the project is anticipated to help (residents) reduce their water bills," Meiller said.
