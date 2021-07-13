A Punta Gorda woman was arrested Monday night after being accused of setting a fire outside of a home, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff's Office report.
Felicia Marie Demaio, 56, of Alta Vista Drive, reportedly lit a cloth on fire in the driveway of the home and fled the scene while the resident was still inside.
Demaio told deputies, "It's only the cigarette that is burning," states the report.
The resident, who told deputies the burning cloth was found under an enclosed patio of the house, confronted Demaio in the laundry room to tell her he was calling the Sheriff's Office.
CCSO reported that the resident placed the burning cloth outside on the concrete driveway after Demaio fled the scene.
Demaio is charged with arson of a dwelling or structure where people were present and is being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
