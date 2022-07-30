PUNTA GORDA — Friday was a dream day of sorts for Cheryl Teribury, who has been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Due to the kindness of a stranger and the Lee Health Foundation, the Punta Gorda resident was loaned an accessible van for as long as she needs it.
Her new hydraulic van can accommodate her mechanical wheelchair.
And it came in the nick of time. On the way to Fort Myers to pick up the vehicle in her old van driven by her son Joseph Clevenger, her old van was a bit iffy.
“I was praying the whole way,” she said. “I kept hearing a knocking noise.”
Teribury said that about a month ago, Lee Health contacted her and said a donor from Immokalee wished to give an accessible van, purchased for a relative with ALS who recently died, to the Lee Health Foundation.
Duane Higgins, director of development and gift officer for the foundation, said he contacted the ALS clinic run through Lee Health, and asked whether there was anyone with ALS who needed an accessible van.
Teribury’s name came up.
Higgins said the relative could have sold the van, which was purchased by the family, but instead the anonymous donor wanted it to go to someone who needed it.
Joe Owens, general manager of Galeana Auto Group in Fort Myers, assisted as well.
The 2016 Dodge Caravan needed a new starter, oil change, and other tune-up items, in addition to being cleaned.
The dealership offered to service and detail the vehicle free of charge, Higgins said.
After the Galeano team serviced the van, Clevenger drove his mother to Fort Myers.
Kathy Becker, who works for Lee Health’s marketing firm, was on hand to witness Cheryl Teribury getting her new wheels.
“As she was about to drive onto the ramp, she said, ‘I need to slow this down or I will be like a pinball in there.’”
Becker described the afternoon as joyous. Teribury enthusiastically described the vehicle Friday.
“I push a button and the door opens and the ramp goes up. Then I push a button and it folds back up.”
Originally, Teribury thought she would be a caregiver for her father Theodore who is now 93. This was before her diagnosis.
She moved to Punta Gorda from Maryland to care for him, and also found what she called her “dream job” at Lee Health, where she was the administrative assistant for the radiology and respiratory departments at all four hospitals.
But Teribury, then 59, was diagnosed with ALS in December 2017 after going from doctor to doctor with various symptoms until she was diagnosed.
The life expectancy of an ALS patient averages two to five years, so Teribury began to make plans.
First, she went on a couple of trips with her father to visit relatives and friends.
She also received Social Security disability, as a person with ALS is considered 100% disabled.
Meanwhile her son moved down from a northern state to help his mother.
He worked in the plumbing industry for two decades, and was quickly was hired by a plumbing firm in Charlotte County.
But Teribury soon faced more challenges beside her ailment.
Her father lives 1,000 square feet home with narrow doorways and one bathroom that her mechanical wheelchair couldn’t fit through.
There was no room for a hospital bed, so Teribury slept in a reclining chair.
She was becoming a prisoner in her own home.
Ben and Kathi Haynie, who read about Teribury’s plight in The Daily Sun, volunteered to convert a back sunroom used for storage, into an apartment complete with a bathroom.
Ben Haynie and Teribury’s son provided the free labor and did the renovation work, converting the back room into an apartment complete with a wheel-in shower.
Teribury started a GoFundMe page to help pay for a used van, but the $7,975 that was eventually raised had to go instead to construction materials used for the renovation work.
Because of the kindness of a total stranger who donated the relative’s van, Teribury has the tools she needs to help make travel a less stressful.
