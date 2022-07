Foundation of Help

The Lee Health Foundation funds the ALS Clinic which has been helping Cheryl Teribury and other patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The foundation raises philanthropic dollars on behalf of Lee Health. Beside the clinic, it helps Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida.

It provides financial support for many service areas including the Regional Cancer Center, Lee Health Coconut Point, The Rehabilitation Hospital, Shipley Cardiothoracic Center, Community Health Clinics and Golisano Children's Hospital Specialty Clinics in Port Charlotte and Naples.

It has distributed more than $53 million to Lee Health to support its lifesaving mission.

To donate, visit Leehealthfoundation.org/donate.now/