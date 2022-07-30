PUNTA GORDA — Friday was a dream day of sorts for Cheryl Teribury, who has been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Due to the kindness of a stranger and the Lee Health Foundation, the Punta Gorda resident was loaned an accessible van for as long as she needs it.


