FORT MYERS — One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a Saturday night crash on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers. 

Around 10:05 p.m., a 20-year-old man from Palm Beach Gardens was traveling south on I-75, north of Daniels Parkway, in a pickup truck near mile marker 133.5.

On northbound I-75, a 40-year-old Punta Gorda woman was driving a car north in the same area.

The man went off the roadway, onto the grass median and crashed through the cable barrier, entering the northbound I-75 travel lanes.

His truck struck the front of the woman's vehicle.


His vehicle then overturned, landing on the northbound outside lane of the roadway.

The woman's car came to rest on the northbound grass shoulder.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

