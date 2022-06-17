Police lights

CAPE CORAL - A Punta Gorda woman, seriously injured in an Interstate 75 crash over the weekend, died Thursday. 

The crash happened near the 133.5 mile marker along the highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was being driven southbound on I-75 by a 20-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man. 

The 40-year-old Punta Gorda woman was driving north in a sedan on the interstate. 

The pickup truck "traveled onto the grass medium," a news release states. It struck a cable barrier and entered the northbound lanes - where it was hit by the oncoming sedan. 

The driver of the pickup truck, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Punta Gorda woman was initially taken to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in critical condition. She had been wearing her seat belt, the report notes. 

The crash remains under investigation, authorities stated. 

