PUNTA GORDA — A Punta Gorda woman is on her way to federal prison for trying to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Alison Marie Sheppard, 35, also known as Aiisha Abdullah, was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison, as well as an additional term of 15 years supervised release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.
Shepard was caught attempting to ship cellphones to the Middle East for the Islamic State to use as detonators for explosive devices, among other efforts.
In Early 2016
Sheppard started using Facebook and other social media avenues to network and find "like-minded individuals," posting videos that she had created to her YouTube channel to instruct her online friends.
She posted those videos on social media sites in support of her beliefs, often broadcasting the teachings of Islamist extremists who supported violent jihad.
Sheppard also took part in encrypted communications with people she believed were supporters of ISIS through social media.
One of those individuals, Sheppard believed had later traveled to the Middle East to join ISIS.
Sheppard sent that person an ISIS e-book detailing how ISIS members travel in and out of Syria, including operational security measures to assist foreign fighters in evading detection in their pursuit to join ISIS.
That individual was later apprehended by the FBI and began cooperating with federal law enforcement.
She was also in contact with two other people who she believed were ISIS supportersbut who actually undercover law enforcement officers.
During one of those conversations, Sheppard told the undercover officer that she had sworn allegiance to Abu Omar al-Baghdadi, the now-deceased former leader of ISIS.
In June 2017
Through social media conversations with the individual and the two undercover officers, Sheppard offered to purchase and ship cellphones that ISIS could use to detonate improvised explosive devices.
In July 2017
Sheppard purchased 10 cellphones from five stores in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Rotonda West.
She arranged to have the phones mailed to one of the undercover officers, believing that they would be forwarded to the Middle East and that ISIS would use them as timers for “pressure cooker” bombs.
Sheppard pleaded guilty May 17, 2019.
