After her grandfather sparked her interest into animation, Punta Gorda native Laura Smith grew up wanting to be in the art world.
"I knew when I was a kid, I wanted to do something art-related," Smith said.
Now as a Savannah College of Art and Design student, she worked on a 3D animated film, which will premiere at the university's AnimationFest on Sept. 25.
Through one of her animation classes, she joined a film team as the associate producer for the animated film "Hex Limit."
The 3D animation features a drag race between three characters that takes place in a cyber-meets-fantasy world.
What started out as 20 to 30 students collaborating on the project in September 2020, turned into an 80-student crew by the end of production in June.
As an animation major at SCAD, Smith wanted to focus on 3D animation. However, she did not have a hand in the actual creation of the animation.
Last academic year, one of Smith's professors gave her the opportunity to work on the film as an associate producer.
Smith would take various notes and make sure all of the students working on the film were up to date on meetings or what was going on as the "source communicator for everyone."
"It was a lot but it's just tagging everyone in a single email with all the notes you took in that class," Smith said.
Her role also included file management and reaching out to other students on anything the film was missing. The film started out with 10 animators but grew to around 20 by the end of the winter semester.
"There were times when it was a lot, but it was rewarding," Smith said.
In the midst of the pandemic, Smith and the other students began collaborating on the film virtually.
"We worked through it," Smith said.
She said working virtually was difficult with calls disconnecting or audio cutting out. She also had to work around schedules with students located in other countries.
"Everyone was flexible and able to work with each other," she said.
Smith also said she enjoyed working on "Hex Limit" because everyone was understanding and accommodating.
While the film was a project for just one class, Smith found herself working on it whenever she had free time in between her other classes and homework.
But she knew she wasn't the only one dedicating any of her extra time to the film.
"So gratifying seeing everyone work hard, knowing you're not alone either," Smith said about the dedication from all of the busy students.
The film took over a year to finish, and Smith said it will be exciting to show what the crew had been constantly working on, and keeping secret, at the premiere.
Since her position as the associate producer, Smith said she has shifted most of her focus to the production side of creating a film.
"It feels like its right this time around," Smith said. "I love seeing the artistic process start to finish."
As a senior art student graduating in May 2022, Smith said she is looking into the masters program at SCAD for either animation or film production.
"I believe that SCAD is truly a place where artists can flourish," Smith said.
