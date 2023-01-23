PUNTA GORDA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is appointing 10 members to serve on the National Watermelon Promotion Board — and one is a Charlotte County resident.
Rachel Syngo, of Punta Gorda, will serve as a District 4 handler.
The 30-member board is comprised of 10 producers, 10 handlers, nine importers and one public member, the news release stated.
Syngo is an employee of Melon 1, a watermelon grower and shipper based in Punta Gorda.
"We are delighted to have Rachel on board with the National Watermelon Promotion Board," said Stephanie Barlow, senior director of communications at www.watermelon.org.
Syngo will serve a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025, according to a news release.
Syngo has lived in Fort Myers most of her life.
"My great-grandfather started farming in Punta Gorda off of State Road 31 in the 1950s," she said in an interview. "My family has farmed here ever since. In the past, we have grown various vegetables like cabbage and eggplant. However, we have grown watermelons here exclusively for around 20 years."
Syngo has worked at Melon 1 since 2016.
"I spent most summers of my life working for free for Melon 1 while growing up," Syngo said.
She is now its chief marketing officer for Melon 1 and involved in its marketing and sales departments.
The duties she will perform while serving on the watermelon board will include joining one of their many committees focusing on marketing, research, education and communications.
The producer and handler members are from five districts that divide the production of watermelons into equal production volume, and each district is represented on the board by two producers and two handlers, according to the release.
"I am honored to serve on the board," she said. "My father has served twice. I feel like I have industry experience that I can bring to my role, and I’m happy to be able to report back to my team what the board is working on for them, as they promote watermelons generically around the country."
For more information, visit www.watermelon.org.
