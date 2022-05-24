PUNTA GORDA -- A Punta Gorda woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of a 2019 burglary, during which she received a gunshot wound.
Jessica Ann Gutzler, 42, was originally arrested in 2019 in connection with a break-in. The defendant had previously broken up with her girlfriend, according to authorities; Gutzler later located her ex-girlfriend staying at a friend’s house and began banging on the front door.
The homeowner told investigators at the time that he initially asked who was knocking but received no response. He then retrieved a handgun and warned the person knocking that he was armed before opening the door.
According to authorities, Gutzler – who was wearing a mask – then shoved herself into the residence and began to physically struggle with the homeowner. He managed to remove the mask and recognize her during the struggle.
Unable to overpower her, the homeowner said he then made a “split-second decision” to fire a round at Gutzler to defend himself and his friend, Gutzler’s ex. The defendant managed to escape after being wounded by the bullet.
Both the homeowner and Gutzler called 911, with Gutzler claiming that she had been shot in a different area.
Gutzler was later arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office near the residence, and transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into Charlotte County Jail. She was charged with one count of burglary with battery, which she was found guilty of Tuesday.
Speaking to investigators at the time, Gutzler’s ex-girlfriend said that the defendant had gotten out of jail a week before the burglary. She said she had intentionally distanced herself from Gutzler while the latter was in jail, calling her “scary to be around” and “extremely possessive.”
Gutzler will also be expected to complete 10 years of probation after finishing her prison sentence.
Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski prosecuted the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.