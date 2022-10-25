PUNTA GORDA — Instead of appealing a costly court case against Andrew Sheets, the Punta Gorda City Council may revisit its sign code ordinance.
City Council member Mark Kuharski was the only one who wanted to stand firm and appeal a recent district court's decision on the city's sign code ordinance.
Sheets, 57, who runs social media pages for "CopWatch," was cited and fined for displaying what the city's ordinance deemed indecent signs, flags and shirts in public places in Punta Gorda.
The ordinance defines language or graphics that depict or describe "sexual or excretory activities or organs" as offensive by contemporary community standards.
Sheets sued Punta Gorda after he received eight citations, was fined $2,500 and had a lien placed on his home for not paying the fines. He was also arrested twice in connection with protesting the ordinance.
A Circuit Court judge recently determined the sign code ordinance violated Sheets' constitutional rights. The city had until this week to appeal.
City Attorney David Levin, who was looking for council direction, advised against it.
"In my professional opinion, I believe the decision was not consistent with longstanding Supreme Court precedent and that in of itself would be sufficient grounds for an appeal," he said. "But I have no high-level confidence that we would be successful."
Mayor Lynne Matthews asked if that meant they should revisit the sign code ordinance. Levin said yes. He said the application of the sign code as related to indecent speech "did not constitute a violation" of the ordinance.
"I think it would make the ordinance more difficult to implement and enforce if we left it the way it was," Levin said, adding the words "obscene, indecent, and fighting words" should be removed to avoid constitutional arguments.
City Manager Greg Murray said there's a "conflict in interpretation of words" in the Punta Gorda ordinance.
"Some words can be used as a verb and an adjective in a nonsexual content," he said. "Where the same word can be used in sexual content. And if we were able to completely differentiate those two, our ordinance may be somewhat enforceable in that context, but how do you do that when if someone is using something as a verb it's a freedom of speech issue as opposed to the other which is very difficult, very tenuous to even discuss."
He said it would be "much more conducive" of city staff to change the ordinance and "go back to a different position" of how the sign code is enforced.
Vice Mayor Debby Carey said from the beginning, the ordinance put a target on the city while trying to uphold community standards.
"It has put targets on our backs," she said.
She said the ordinance was created in response to "endless" public queries by residents. Some were offended by Sheets and his followers whose displays used the f--- word and other alleged offensive language and signs on public sidewalks and near social events.
"Basically it was because of one person," she said. "I would not want any other person sitting in this seat to have to go through what some of us went through because of this ordinance. I think to protect everybody's safety and sanity, we should let it go."
Matthews agreed, saying it was time to make changes and move on.
"I think we've spent enough time and money on this whole sign code dispute for the past two years," she said. "I didn't like the all of the threats that were made on my life, on my house, on my family. I didn't like all of the things that were going on surrounding all of the craziness of the suits that were being filed.
"It's a shame that some people have to act with that kind of behavior as adults, but it happens and I don't think we are going to stop it no matter what we do."
Kuharski said he wasn't on the council at the time the ordinance was created, but said his opinion is to "never back down from anything."
"I don't care what it is, whether it's a sign ordinance or not, I don't back down," he said. "I wouldn't vote in favor of the sign ordinance, per se, but I'm not in favor or backing down."
Sheets told The Daily Sun the city was wrong.
"They spent more than $80,000 fighting me and we aren't finished," he said. "The outside attorney costs $400 an hour. This is all because they wanted to make free speech a crime. They didn't go after other groups who used bullhorns or signs with bad words, they just went after me and violate my rights."
City spokesperson Melissa Reichert said the "total cost" for the Sheets case is not available, yet.
