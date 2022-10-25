Andrew Sheets

Andrew Sheets

 Photo provided

PUNTA GORDA — Instead of appealing a costly court case against Andrew Sheets, the Punta Gorda City Council may revisit its sign code ordinance. 

City Council member Mark Kuharski was the only one who wanted to stand firm and appeal a recent district court's decision on the city's sign code ordinance.   


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments