On March 15, donors from the recent Art & Garden Soiree were invited back to attend a ribbon cutting of 25 rainbow eucalyptus trees that have been planted in what is now known as Carolyn’s Rainbow Grove.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Carolyn’s Rainbow Grove at Peace River Botanical Gardens. Pictured are the Rev. Bill Klossner (left) and Craig and Jan Esterly.
PUNTA GORDA — Honoring and celebrating loved ones can be done in special ways.
Peace River Botanical Gardens has many opportunities to do that.
Donors Craig and Janet Esterly wanted to create a legacy at the gardens in their daughter’s name.
“People fall in love with rainbow eucalyptus the first time they see it,” Director of Horticulture Thomas Hecker stated in an email. “Once grown, these trees will look like they are painted on, making this grove more like a work of art in this sculpture garden than just a horticulture display.”
The trees are full of colors and fragrance. The peeling bark results in vertical streaks of vibrant red, purple, orange, blue, gray and green, Hecker added.
"In Florida, these trees can grow to a 125-foot height, making this a breathtaking new addition to the Gardens," Hecker said. "The next closest rare eucalyptus grove is in Maui so having one right here on Florida’s west coast will be a delight to guests visiting from around the world."
At the conclusion of the ribbon cutting, guests were treated to acai bowls full of an array of rainbow-colored fruits from Fresh Power in Punta Gorda and met with the gardens’ featured spring artist Leoma Lovegrove. Leoma shared insight into her pop-up gallery at the gardens until May 14.
The Peace River Botanical Gardens is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For more details on the memorials, visit:
