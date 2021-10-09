PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda residents of Belaire Court might finally see an end to their ongoing rat problem rooted in a nearby abandoned home.
"The people there are living with a rat house in the middle of their neighborhood and it is disgusting," said Vice Mayor Debby Carey at Wednesday's City Council meeting.
The city recently acquired the home at 295 Belaire Court through a code enforcement lien foreclosure.
The former owner abandoned the house sometime around 2013, according to Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
"No contact could ever be made with the property owner," she said. "Taxes had remained paid (however) until about two to three years ago."
Kurt Schabbel lives across the street from the house.
He said the rat situation has improved in recent years, but he and other neighbors still have to put rat poison out to protect their properties.
"You would see the rats running around the front of the house, going back and forth," Schabbel said.
"They would die and smell, and we would go clean them up (and) get rid of them," he added. "We still have rats (in this area), but not as many as before."
Carey said that the house has about $20,000 worth of liens against it from the city, as well as "numerous liens by the county."
"The owner left the house and never wanted it," Carey said. "According to our efforts to find him, he is pretty much off the grid."
Carey said certified mailings sent to the owner by the city over the years were all returned unopened.
"A while ago, a neighbor did make contact with him," she added, "and he said he was never coming back to Punta Gorda and was not going to do anything about the house."
In 2019, the city hired a pest control company to put rat traps on the property outside of the home; however, they could not legally enter the home to conduct further extermination efforts.
The city has also been mowing the lawn and keeping the bushes trimmed.
"There are limits to how much of their property we can access," Carey said. "There are holes in the roof. The rats colonized inside and have lived happily there for years."
Carey went on to say that some neighbors even set up cameras to show the level of infestation.
"It was awful," she said. "You can actually hear them moving at night if you bang on the garage door."
The city still needs to pay off the $20,000 worth of liens against the property, City Attorney David Levin told the City Council at Wednesday's meeting.
"Once we have title of the property, then we can take better care of (the house)," Levin said. "It's valued over $200,000 so I think it’s a worthwhile property."
Reichert said that they do have some options going forward.
She said the city has to get an appraisal of the property to determine the actual value.
From there, they can either sell the property and house as is, or demolish the house and sell the vacant parcel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.