PUNTA GORDA — For around 15 years, neighbors say, a Belaire Court home has sat abandoned, leaving the Punta Gorda Isles house to the rats and disrepair.
“The roof is caving in, the driveway is all torn up. The lawn is only mowed because the city took that over a few years ago,” neighbor Shari Rommel said. “It’s a tear-down house at this point.”
Another neighbor, Linda Moore, told the Sun that one neighbor even tried to buy the house at 295 Belaire Court from the owner, Robert F. Marriott of Daphne, Ala.
“The owner said ‘no’ and that the house was in a trust,” Moore said. “There are rats everywhere and a lemon tree in the backyard that just adds to the problem. Everyone who lives on the street calls it ‘the rat house’.”
HOW MANY RATS ARE THERE?
The number of rats could not be determined but the infestation has gotten so bad, neighbors have gone to the city for help.
“We have rats running up and down the driveway,” Rommel said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “There are snakes (in overgrown areas), and it’s just come to a point where it’s unhealthy.”
Moore added that the neighbors love the neighborhood but can’t stand the eyesore.
“It’s just annoying that we have this eyesore on this street,” Moore said. “Everybody else takes such good care of everything and we love where we live. We don’t know what can be done, but we hope the City Council can do something to help our street.”
IS THE CITY COUNCIL GOING TO HELP?
At the meeting, council members approved an action to allow city staff to hire Good News Pest Solutions to eliminate the rodents.
“It is unacceptable (that this house has gotten so bad),” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. “I wish we could have reacted quicker on this.”
The timeline for the work is still being determined.
“This has been at least a year-long procedure for us,” said City Council Member Debby Carey, who represents the district. “It’s an embarrassment to the neighborhood and the city.”
The Good News contract was quoted for $460 to place six tamper-resistant rodent stations outside of the structure, service the stations two weeks after installation and then service every other month thereafter for one year, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
WHERE IS THE OWNER?
Despite many attempts and notices, the city has yet to make contact with Marriott.
“He seems to have gone off-grid,” Carey told the Sun.
City Attorney David Levin said the city hasn’t filed for foreclosure on the house yet because they wanted to wait until the pest control work was approved.
“We were ready to file when this matter came on our radar screen,” Levin said, “but we decided to delay it until we get this work done and the bill paid because it will end up being a lien.”
The most recent payoff on the liens is around $188,000, according to city documents, not including the additional pest control charges.
“I wanted to make sure it didn’t get cut out of collection that we could get through foreclosure,” Levin said. “As soon as this process moves forward, we are in a position to file a complaint.”
