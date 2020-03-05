PUNTA GORDA — In January, Punta Gorda started cracking down on realtors posting open house signs in the city's right of way areas, particularly over the weekends when code enforcement officers were off the clock.
At a March 4 City Council meeting, council members voted to put the crackdown on hold while the city and the board for the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto work out a compromise.
"City staff, the board of realtors and their representatives will work together to develop new sign protocol," City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun in an email. "In the meantime, the city will not enforce the current sign ordinance regarding signs in the rights of way on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays."
The city’s current sign ordinance restricts any placement of open house signs in the right of way areas, as well as along city streets, driveway accesses, crosswalks, railroads, and other areas deeded as public property.
The crackdown led to around 16 cases of violations for the Code Enforcement Board at its Feb. 26 meeting with fines starting at $100.
The Realtors
The realtors were not happy.
"This is a problem with not being able to have directional signs," said Cathy Sanders, of Five Star Realty of Charlotte County, at the meeting. "Even though (people can) go on the internet (to find an open house), we have polled people as they enter our open houses and asked how they had come in or why and over 80% say the directional signs. So this is an issue."
"A lot of times, we get people who have never been to this city before," said Brian Young of Five Star Realty. "They see a sign to come to the house and that’s when I tell the story about this city − about Punta Gorda − and why it’s such a great place to live. The realtors are this city’s biggest cheerleader."
Bill Dryburgh, president of the board of realtors, said the directional signs for open houses are important for the realtors but also for the sellers.
"The sellers out there want to sell their home and they are looking toward the agent that has the open houses," Dryburgh said. "They don’t understand what goes on when the realtor says we can only put signs up at the house."
The City Council
The City Council expressed their appreciation for the realtors and acknowledged that change to the code was necessary.
"I think it’s time for city staff to sit down with the board of realtors’ folks and work out a logistic compromise and a way to make this work," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "I don’t think anybody on this council is trying to be negative toward realtors. We want you all to be successful. We want our community to be successful and we want to keep our community looking as nice as it currently looks."
"I believe you really are our best voice in the community," said Council Member Debby Carey. "I can’t tell you how many people I know that went to an open house and ended up moving to Punta Gorda. Let’s get it done."
There is no exact date for a modified code to be presented to the City Council.
