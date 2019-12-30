PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Airport’s shorter runway is now closed to prepare it for a bigger role in 2021.
That’s when the airport plans to rebuild the main runway, which has not been overhauled since it was built in the 1940s, according to airport reports.
The airport’s two major runways are at an angle to one another like two sides of a triangle. The shorter runway — called 15-33 — shut down in recent weeks for a nine-month reconstruction that will add 593 feet at the south end. The extra feet will bring the runway to 6,281 feet — long enough for the airport’s only commercial carrier — Allegiant Airlines — to take off and land.
“The rehab and extension of runway 15-33 isn’t something that the general public should notice or be affected by at this time,” Airport Marketing and Communications Manager Kaley Miller told the Sun.
Referring to the longer runway, Miller added, “Allegiant (airline) primarily uses Runway 4-22 so their flight patterns are generally the same.”
In rebuilding the runways, the airport bought land under the flight path of the longer runway. That project required 15 acres to the north and 45 acres to the south. Both acquisitions allow the airport to meet newer regulations from the Federal Aviation Agency.
The cost of the first runway rebuild is $12 million. That cost is covered jointly by the FAA, the Florida Department of Transportation and the airport’s Passenger Facility Charge of $4.50 per passenger arrival or departure.
The airport also had to pay $1.8 million to fill wetlands and pay for the wetlands to be enhanced elsewhere in the state as mitigation. Wetlands near runways attract birds that can collide with planes. The FAA is paying most of that.
Reconstruction of the other runway — 4-22 — is still in the design phase. The anticipated cost to rebuild the 6,281-foot runway is $15.8 million. Airport officials expect most of that cost to be paid by the FAA with only about 10% coming from FDOT and the local airport.
None of the work is paid for out of local property or sales taxes.
Before work begins on the main runway, Miller said, “We will begin educating the public closer to that time so they understand why Allegiant planes are taking off or approaching the runway from a different direction.”
