Last week’s “surprise” 10-cent gas price hike in Florida may not last long, according to Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group.
“We are seeing a little higher prices right now but (we) expect them to trickle lower in the coming week,” Jenkins said. “Crude oil and wholesale gasoline prices tumbled last week by a margin (so) that could eventually erase (the) jump.”
The state average price of $2.16 per gallon, as of Monday, is the most expensive in 20 weeks, according to a AAA press release.
Jenkins said the increase was unexpected.
“Gas prices suddenly jumped last Monday, then quickly leveled off for the rest of the week,” he said. “The price hike came as a surprise, considering that both oil and wholesale gasoline prices have held steady for weeks, doing very little to justify the increase.”
Jenkins said Hurricane Isaias was not a factor since it was never a threat to oil rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico.
As of Monday, the average price per gallon for Charlotte County was $2.12, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
In Sarasota County, AAA listed the average price at $2.15.
The most expensive markets were listed as West Palm Beach/Boca Raton at $2.26, Ocala at $2.18 and Port St. Lucie at $2.18.
Least expensive metro markets belong to Pensacola at $2.09, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $2.09 and Panama City at $2.11.
“I think that what we are seeing (with the increase) is companies adjusting to the new month,” Jenkins said. “Companies are looking at profit margins and seeing that they are not moving as much product due to coronavirus and having to adjust prices to recoup those margins.”
Last month was officially the cheapest July at the pump in 16 years, according to Jenkins.
The monthly average of $2.10 per gallon was 13 cents more than the average price in June 2020; however, it was 54 cents less than the monthly average in July 2019.
“(We can) expect gas prices to remain low,” Jenkins said. “It’s still significantly lower than this time last year.”
Jenkins went on to say that based on state numbers, “gas sales are about 20% below pre-pandemic levels.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.