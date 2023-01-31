Caribbean American Cultural Connections Family Fun Day

Visitors to the Caribbean American Cultural Connections Family Fun Day listen to live Caribbean-style music at Centennial Park in this photo from June, 2021.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

PUNTA GORDA — Everyone is invited to a reggae party on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Port Charlotte Domino Club.

The cost is $5 to celebrate a Bob Marley salute, along with music, dancing, food and drinks.


