PUNTA GORDA — Everyone is invited to a reggae party on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Port Charlotte Domino Club.
The cost is $5 to celebrate a Bob Marley salute, along with music, dancing, food and drinks.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be live music by Tribal Love Trio from 7 p.m. to midnight. Advance tickets are not required.
Hosted by Caribbean American Cultural Connections, this is the second year the event has been celebrated.
"Proceeds will benefit CACC’s ‘Building Our Community Through Culture’ program which will fund cultural scholarships and educational programs that incorporate academics with artistic expression, social growth and cultural enrichment," said Sonia Owens, an organizer of the event. "Last year it was held at Bayshore Park — this year it will be held inside to protect against any possible bad weather."
This year, money raised from the event will go toward youth service programs, according to Owens.
"We want to purchase some instruments for kids to borrow for upcoming performances," Owens said. "A series of shows will take place in February, March and April."
The Domino Club is at 23375 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the club.
CACC Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.