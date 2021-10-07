The shell was disposed off, resulting in the shattered pieces seen here. Had the round been dead, according to Collier County Sheriff's Office, the shaped charge would have only produced a hole in the metal covering.
This Civil War-era Hotchkiss Artillery Shell was recovered by law enforcement and safely disposed of by the Collier County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
PUNTA GORDA - Bomb squad personnel from Collier and Lee counties assisted Charlotte County in disposing of a Civil War-era explosive shell found in Punta Gorda on Wednesday.
Collier County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident to its Facebook page Thursday morning.
The post said that Collier County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad was called by Charlotte County to assist with a situation in Punta Gorda. The shell was reported to CCSO by employees of an antique store, who said it had been in their possession for two years.
Claudette Smith, Public Information Officer for Charlotte Count Sheriff's Office, confirmed that CCSO did reach out to the Southwest Florida Regional Bomb Squad on Wednesday, with personnel from Collier and Lee County responding.
Smith also confirmed that the incident was reported from the Galleria Mall antiques shop on Duncan Road.
The Collier County bomb squad determined that the shell was a Hotchkiss Artillery Shell from the 1860s.
The bomb squad attempted to evaluate the round by putting it through an X-ray machine. Law enforcement was able to determine that the fuse was intact, but not if it was live or inert.
The shell was taken to a secure location in Charlotte County and detonated safely with a shaped charge.
"Had the shell been dead, the fuse would have punched a hole through the center of the solid metal," read the post. "Instead, the round detonated, emitting small shards of shrapnel and proving it was still a live shell more than 160 years later."
Undetonated ordnance from past conflicts can remain dangerous long after the war has ended.
In 2008, a Civil War buff was killed when a Civil War-era cannonball he was restoring exploded. Another such situation arose in Maryland earlier this year, when a homeowner reported a gift he had been given that was found near Mononacy Memorial Battlefield.
