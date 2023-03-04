PUNTA GORDA — Over decades of police work, Edward Cronin swears his most valuable resource for fighting crime has been allies.
"It's all about relationships," Cronin said.
Those relationships do not just cover other police chiefs, supervisors or politicians. More crucial, he says, were his relationships with community organizers, educational staff and parents in the neighborhoods where his officers patrolled.
A former police chief for two Massachusetts cities, Cronin — who currently spends his winters in Punta Gorda — went into detail about forging connections with communities in his 2022 book, "Just Policing: My Journey to Police Reform."
In the book, Cronin recounts his years of coming up through the Fitchburg Police Department. He later went on to accept a police chief role in the neighboring town of Gardner, before returning to Fitchburg as chief of police there as well.
Cronin credited a great deal of his success to his working relationship with Sarya Pinto, who had been hired by a school district to help Latino students avoid dropping out of school.
Pinto — who would go on to write the forward to Cronin's book — was a link to mothers in the Latino community in Fitchburg, who were at the center of demographic change the city was experiencing at the turn of the 2000s.
Through her, Cronin said, he was able to build trust within that community and figure out the issues that were leading to crime in Fitchburg.
"If you don't have that trust, you have nothing," Cronin noted.
That kind of trust also required Cronin to be forthcoming with information as well.
In one memory, he recalled fielding an angry phone call from a city resident about her son being targeted by the police for arrest.
Cronin replied by informing her the police not only knew her son was involved in the local drug trade, but a rival dealer had put out a hit on him. In other words, the arrest was made as much to keep him from getting killed as it was to enforce the law.
Cronin credits his willingness to be transparent with the community to Pinto, who he says challenged him to reflect on how the police's attitude toward its community members — particularly its non-white community members — colored their reputation in the community.
Another ally, Adrian Ford, hosted a community listening session aimed at helping police hear out the Black community in Fitchburg. One resident at that session, angry with the lack of investment in local neighborhoods, asked why funds recovered from drug dealers was not invested back in the communities they victimized.
Normally, Cronin noted, funds seized by civil forfeiture are held as discretionary funds by the police force that seized those funds. At the time, he noted that he did not take the suggestion at face value.
Years later, however, Cronin would use funding from civil forfeiture to invest in social programs. As part of a citywide effort, the Fitchburg Police Department contributed to a program that employed at-risk youth — both providing job experience for these youth and disincentivizing them from seeking payment in the criminal sphere.
That program, Cronin stressed, decreased drug activity in Fitchburg. He contrasted the community-oriented action with the previous efforts of the city's "war on crime," which provided funding for drug warrants and enforcement.
Though well-intentioned, Cronin said that the prior strategy treated only the symptoms of crime rather than the cause. Arrests were up, but new dealers soon cropped up after the old ones had been taken into custody.
"We were arresting people, but not getting at the problem," Cronin said.
Keeping kids employed or engaged with school programs, on the other hand, robbed drug outfits of recruits and collaborators.
All this goodwill in the community would go a long way toward keeping the peace in Fitchburg, especially in circumstances familiar to recent news watchers.
Cronin recounted the story of Preston Johnson, a 19-year-old Black man who was shot by a state trooper in 2005. Johnson had evaded the troopers in a car chase, in which a Fitchburg officer had intervened.
Johnson's car appeared to accelerate toward the officer, leading the trooper on the scene to discharge his weapon. Johnson was killed when the bullet struck him from behind.
Rather than try to hide the details of what happened, Cronin said that he spoke to community members and a local Black pastor who inquired about the incident right away.
That pastor, Tom Hughes, replied to Cronin's report: "Chief, if you say it happened that way, I believe it."
Speaking with The Daily Sun in February, Cronin said he sees a marked contrast between what happened in Fitchburg and the ongoing cases of police-involved shootings across the country.
Instead of being open and connected to their community, police are encouraged to close ranks and adopt a "with us or against us" mentality that ultimately isolates them from allies in crime prevention.
Drawing on his own experiences studying abroad and working with anti-corruption training programs in Europe and Egypt, Cronin said that he hopes his book can be part of a conversation about police reform and how to better allocate resources for both officers and the community as a whole.
More information on Cronin's book "Just Policing" can be found at justpolicing.org.
