PUNTA GORDA — Homeowners are taking a stand against a railroad and truck offloading station being proposed for South Charlotte County.
The rail-to-truck project is planned for 21 acres in the northeast corner of the Interstate 75 exchange and U.S. 17 just outside the Punta Gorda city limits.
Also called an intermodal station, the process often involves a shipping container being transferred by a truck to a rail and then back to a truck.
Residents of River Forest Village and Bayshore Park (Riverside Drive) and Lakewood Village (Duncan Road or U.S. 17) are not fans of the project.
"We want to fight this," said Lakewood Village resident Bob Janovich, who led an Aug. 25 community meeting of around 50 attendees.
The county's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board has set its first hearing for Sept. 14 at the Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
Developer Seventeen and Seventy-five LLC still needs to rezone land from residential to commercial to move the project forward.
The community group plans to file a petition and are building their numbers to picket the hearing.
Janovich said an increase in traffic along with safety issues are two main concerns, along with quality of life due to noise from additional trains and various large trucks.
The development's impact on property values and the environment were also big concerns.
"If you ever go out there on 17 and watch those trucks hit the gas and see those fumes go up, you’ll know what I’m talking about," Janovich said.
County staff are recommending the zone change as long as the developer builds 6-foot barriers between the project and residents on Riverside Drive and Somerset Road.
In an Aug. 10 report, county planner Ken Quillen wrote that the proposed rail-to-truck transfer station should not affect the surrounding properties if "adequately screened and buffered."
Owners of those surrounding properties say otherwise.
"The sound walls will do nothing," said Joe Lowe of Lakewood Village. "You will hear the containers loaded (on and off) ... all day by containers dropping off flatbeds. You will hear the train connecting and disconnecting. These guys want to put up a little garden fence and some shrubbery; it’s a joke."
Joan White from Lakewood Village said she often feels residents in unincorporated (south) Charlotte County are often overlooked by the city and the county.
"I think we are not regarded as highly as those people within the city limits," White said. "They aren’t building this transfer station for the two or three trains a week (that go through there now).
"These trains will go through Punta Gorda by regular houses, schools, businesses, train crossings, you’re going to be tied up over and over again (at the) crossing. It’s not just us that’s being affected."
John Englert said he and all the other residents bought homes in the area because it is quiet and that's how they want it to stay.
"The area they want to develop backs up to a residential area with neighborhoods and school-aged children not to mention an enormous amount of dump truck (and) tractor trailer traffic on Duncan Road (U.S. 17)," Englert wrote in an email to the Sun. "We are prepared to fight this as hard as we can to see (it) defeated."
