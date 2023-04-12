A head-on collision between two SUVs in April 2022 shut down State Road 31 from Babcock Ranch to Bermont Road. Charlotte County officials are trying address traffic problems along the well-traveled road.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County’s proposed ordinance to lower the speed limit along Bermont Road is not enough for some residents.
“You just killed a bunch of people,” Punta Gorda resident Dave Kalin said during public comment at Tuesday’s Charlotte County Commission meeting.
If adopted at a second public hearing, the new ordinance would lower the speed limit from 55 to 45 mph. The board unanimously approved the first hearing Tuesday.
Residents at earlier meetings asked commissioners to create no-passing zones along Bermont Road, citing the number of crashes — some fatal — particularly along one three-mile stretch.
On March 8, a 27-year-old woman was killed on Bermont Road at the intersection of U.S. 17 when a dump truck accelerated behind her and struck her motorcycle.
In April 2022, three people died in a two-truck crash. That same month, two SUVs crashed, shutting down traffic for hours.
Kalin said the majority of crashes along those three miles are head-on.
“This is becoming a weekly event on Bermont Road.”
Kalin noted there are 57 intersections or driveways along that portion of the road.
“If you want to take action, please take real action and give us a no-passing zone,” he said. “We need no passing in that first three miles.”
Charlotte County resident Bill Farn concurred, adding there are school buses and elderly residents sharing the road with big trucks.
“I have been passed by fully-loaded dump trucks,” he said. “My wife was nearly run off the road. ... If you don’t make it a no-passing zone, the next fatalities ... will be on every one of your heads.”
The origin of the proposed ordinance dates back to December, when county traffic engineer Robert Fakhri provided commissioners with three-year crash statistics along the 27-mile, two-lane road connecting U.S. 17 to the west and State Road 31 to the east.
His graphics showed the road divided into three segments with the Charlotte County Public Works’ recommendations for improvements, including widening the road and adding roundabouts, as well as reducing the speed limit and putting in a no-passing zone.
But there aren’t enough funds for the county to make all of those changes, officials said.
Fakhri said it would cost $1.4 billion to make the recommended improvements to Bermont Road.
“Based on revenue projections, there are not enough funds to address these priorities within the 25-year planning horizon,” he said.
The speed change would affect a three-mile stretch, from Wilson Drive near U.S. 17 to Happy Hollow Road to the east.
To make the change, the estimated cost to Charlotte County would be $100 to change out existing speed limit sign plates which cost $50 each, according to the county’s economic impact statement.
The County Commission will hold a second public hearing at 10 a.m. April 25 in room 119 at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to construct a roundabout at Bermont Road and State Road 31. Project design bids will be submitted in the summer of 2024 and construction will be done in 2025 for a cost of $6.8 million, Fakhri told commissioners in December.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.