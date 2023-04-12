crash sr 31 april 9 ford escape.JPG

A head-on collision between two SUVs in April 2022 shut down State Road 31 from Babcock Ranch to Bermont Road. Charlotte County officials are trying address traffic problems along the well-traveled road.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY FIRE AND EMS

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County’s proposed ordinance to lower the speed limit along Bermont Road is not enough for some residents.

“You just killed a bunch of people,” Punta Gorda resident Dave Kalin said during public comment at Tuesday’s Charlotte County Commission meeting.


   
