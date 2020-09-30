PUNTA GORDA — After serving 15 years as Punta Gorda city manager, Howard Kunik ends his tenure today, trading the city bustle for bigger pastures as he takes on his next adventure: retirement.
In his time as the city's chief administrative officer, Kunik, 70, has dealt with hurricanes, economic recession, redevelopment and, more recently, future development for a growing city.
New City Manager Greg Murray has been on the job since Aug. 24 working with Kunik and now officially takes over the reigns.
Kunik may be leaving his longtime career in local government but he doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.
What are your plans for retirement?
I've worked my whole life. I’ve never not worked; this will be a whole new thing. I will be put out to pasture, literally.
My wife and I, Helen, will be working our Prairie Creek Park property (in an equestrian community), taking care of the horses and the pig and that's a full-time job in itself.
What attracted you to Punta Gorda back in 2005?
It was right up the road from Cape Coral and it was a natural step progression from serving as assistant city manager in Cape Coral. Punta Gorda seemed like a nice community ... very small but historic and tight knit. I thought 'that's a half hour, 45 minutes away, 'let's give it a shot.'
With Hurricane Charley having just devastated Punta Gorda in 2004, did you come in with any sort of plan?
I knew that the community had an opportunity to completely revitalize itself from the ground up − what a perfect spot to be in.
That's another reason why Punta Gorda attracted me, here's an opportunity of taking a community and building it back up again − hopefully, even better than what it once was − and with the assistance of the community and all the citizens who got together to put together a master plan.
What were some of the major tasks at hand when you took the job after Charley wiped out so much of the city?
There were a bunch of things that we had to do right away − revise the land development codes in concert with the new master plan, clean the city up, help the business community and the residential community get permits so that they can rebuild as the insurance money came in.
We also had to focus on all of the public lands. Everything from the whole waterfront to the downtown business sector to the roads and utilities, we had to start getting them back up to shape and rebuilding our public infrastructure.
How does it feel being a part of developing the city to this point?
I came in at a very fortunate time. The City Council members and the community all wanted things to happen and to get done. City managers and department heads need to have that backing in order to progress. It’s very difficult if you don't have that in order to progress.
One person doesn't do it all; it takes a whole group effort to get these things done. (We have city staff members that) have been here a long, long time, too. It's a good feeling that we're all able to stick together and get the job done. But time comes to an end and you've got to move on, so I’m leaving with a good feeling.
Are there any projects from over the years that stand out to you?
The Punta Gorda Pathway system, the Herald Court Center in downtown, the (Shell Creek) Reservoir or Hendrickson Dam Spillway − I know that’s not sexy but that basically restored our reservoir − the affordable housing that we were able to accomplish after Hurricane Charley ... those are some of the standouts for me.
Are there any projects that never came together the way you had hoped?
The city's downtown marketplace property (that still sits empty). The City Council gave a variance years and years ago for a very nice, mixed-use development (for commercial, residential and more) and then the recession hit and the property owner at the time couldn't make go of it.
Then the property went into foreclosure for a short sale. When that was bought, nothing ever materialized and the infrastructure all around it is built and ready to go.
That's just the missing piece, like the missing puzzle piece although everything else is developed all around.
What do you see for that downtown area as the city looks toward its future?
I think a lot of the community is looking forward to the form-based codes, which are more up to date and emphasize more architectural and design criteria.
I think you'll find that once the community and once the City Council can wrap their hands around the new form-based codes and adopt it, you'll have less and less of a consternation over building height.
Once those codes are in place, hopefully the downtown marketplace and the former U-Save property (between East Virginia and East Olympia Avenues) − two big properties undeveloped downtown − can get moving forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.