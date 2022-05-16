PUNTA GORDA — The River Haven retirement community on Burnt Store Road wants to annex into the city of Punta Gorda.
The mobile home park is a 127-unit, 55-plus community that sits on almost 20 acres at 10100 Burnt Store Road. It is already inside the city's utilities district, receiving city sewer and water services.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council will hear the first of two readings involving the community's annexation.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
"We've been working on this for quite some time … a group of us individuals in the park," River Haven resident Steve Helmers told the city's planning commission during an April 25 meeting. "We look forward to becoming part of the city of Punta Gorda. We're already here and we would enjoy citizenship in the city."
The planning commission did approve allowing the annexation.
Annexation happens when property owners voluntarily elect to join the city, often looking for more responsive governmental services such as policing and fire protection, as well as utilities and sanitation.
The city typically benefits by expanding its boundaries and increasing its tax base.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun the annexation, if approved, will help solidify the city's southeast boundary line.
"This annexation further cleans up the southeastern boundary of the city of Punta Gorda," Reichert said. "Compact and contiguous municipal boundaries permit greater efficiencies in the delivery of public services to the businesses and residents of these areas."
