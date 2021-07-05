PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Fire Department rowed their way through June to promote health and wellness among employees.
Punta Gorda firefighters and other staff took part in a "row challenge," rowing on exercise machines and logging their distance over the period of one month.
"We take health and wellness seriously," said Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs. "We look at our employees as tactical athletes that have to go from sedentary work to 100% exertion.
"But we also like to keep it interesting like you and I (or anybody) in our personal lives ... and we’re a competitive group anyway."
Briggs, along with firefighter and paramedic Rhett Anderson, both finished in the challenge's 200,000 meter club, logging at least 200,000 meters or an equivalent of 124.28 miles.
"I’ve been a fan of the rower for a number of years and it's a good low impact on joints," Briggs said.
The challenge was open to all employees whether at home, at the gym or on duty.
Brigg said 23 out of 30 employees participated.
Lt. Jarrett Lombard, Lt. Alex Davenport, and Fire Department Chaplain Carlo Gargiulo all finished in the 100,000 meter club, logging an equivalent of at least 62.14 miles.
"The whole idea is to encourage exercise on a daily or regular basis instead of someone changing their diet or going to the gym just because they have a physical coming up," Briggs said.
"The challenge pays in dividends, as well," he continued. "We hope workers' comp and injuries will go down by having a more active and healthy workforce."
For July, Briggs said the plan is for a "pushup challenge."
"I’m very comfortable with rowing," he said. "I’m pretty comfortable with pushups, too, but you have to lead from the front.
"If you expect your personnel to get behind something and get involved, if it doesn’t appear to be important to you, then why would they take it seriously."
The personnel logging 100,000 meters and more will be receiving a special award for their hard work and dedication.
