Long-stalled plans for 50 acres of undeveloped land in south Charlotte County are back on the drawing board with a proposal for up to 234 recreational vehicles.
The Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee will review the plans today 1:30 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle. The site is at Burnt Store Road near Taylor Road, just outside the city limits of Punta Gorda.
Recommendations from staff reveal concerns about placing RVs too close to future single-family homes. Staff also noted there could be problems maneuvering the large vehicles on a two-lane road and at the sharp angle intersections with Taylor and Jones Loop roads.
To address those concerns, staff recommend that the county require the developer to widen Burnt Store Road by 6 feet between Taylor Road and Jones Loop Road — almost a mile. The developer would also have to improve the two intersections to accommodate the large vehicles.
The developer is 8979 Burnt Store LLC, after the address of the land. The owner is Old Burnt Store 50 LLC.
In the history of the property, county staff report that commissioners in 2001 changed the land use from low density residential to a recreational vehicle park, but the comprehensive plan remained low density residential. In 2003, the land got a special exception for a 45-unit cluster housing development, which did not happen. In 2006, the current owner requested and received a rezoning to build 39 single-family homes and 41 attached town homes, which did not happen.
“The subject property was never rezoned to an appropriate zoning district to implement...for a recreational vehicle park use,” according to the staff report.
“Staff has some concerns of the proposed development due to potential traffic safety hazard, visual impacts, and potential impacts on the on-site wetland,” the report states.
County zoning does not permit RV parks next to single-family homes, which don’t currently exist, but could in the future, staff note. County zoning also does not allow RV parks on local residential roads without a traffic study, which the applicant submitted.
To accommodate the adjacent single-family restrictions, staff recommend requiring a more substantial buffer around the park, and the road work. Also, the park should be limited to 4.7 RVs per acre over all.
County regulations limit RV parks to short term tenancy — no more than 180 days — after which an RV tenant must leave for at least 30 days. The developer must also provide amenities for the park that take up at least 10% of the site.
