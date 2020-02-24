PUNTA GORDA — It’s more than just a new building for the members and volunteers of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Church in Charlotte County.
The Sacred Heart Conference, associated with the church, held a dedication ceremony Sunday for a new warehouse building at their campus on Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Thanks to donations, Sacred Heart raised over a million dollars in five months to make the renovations.
“Many lives will change here,” said the Rev. Jerry Kaywell of Sacred Heart Church. “Not just the ones that receive the ministry but even more significantly, the ones providing the ministry. Hearts will change. Lives will change. Children will prosper and grow and the hearts of everyone involved will be enlarged.”
Through the conference, the society provides food, clothing, small appliances and furniture for those in need, as well as offering financial assistance programs.
“We get more donations than we can give out, so this is a proud moment that will help us better serve our community,” said Tina Goulet, volunteer.
Space was getting tight
The new building serves as a warehouse and distribution center for furniture, clothing and housewares. Its development was a must as space was getting tight in their current structure at the same location.
“It’s just wonderful that we have such a generous and giving community,” said Charlotte Boland, conference president. “We had a serious shortage of space that limited our ability to serve and provide much-needed services to the thousands of people relying on our regular assistance.”
The existing building on Airport Road also has been remodeled as part of the process, according to Gary Moerke, director of the building construction program.
“We added more interviewing rooms and a unique ‘choice food’ pantry that will enable the needy to choose for themselves the food for their family,” Moerke said, “rather than having it provided by a St. Vincent volunteer (as we do now).”
A gateway to future services
The campus construction doubles the size of the society’s current operations. Last year, they provided 35,000-plus services to the county’s neediest, according to a St. Vincent press release.
“The expanded facilities will greatly improve our productivity and open a 10-year gateway of enhancing our services to those we serve,” Boland said.
The two facilities are connected by a short walkway that will streamline the speed and efficiency of transporting, handling, storing and refrigerating the almost 1 million pounds of goods distributed by the society free of charge each year.
