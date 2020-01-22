PUNTA GORDA — Sailfish Bridge, also called 2nd Bridge, on Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda will be under construction to combat erosion issues affecting the structure between Gulfview Road and Maria Court beginning Jan. 27.
The work should not affect traffic, according to the city, and is expected to last around 30 days but boat travel under the bridge will be limited.
During construction, boat passage will be restricted Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to a city press release. Boats will be allowed to pass for 30 minutes starting at noon and again at 3 p.m.
The work is more preventative at this point, according to city spokesperson Melissa Reichert.
"The erosion has not gotten to the point that there is damage to the bridge," Reichert said, "but modeling for (future storms and FEMA flood regulations) showed that the bridge could be at risk if not addressed."
The work should ensure that the current erosion in the area won’t cause more expensive damage in the future, Reichert said.
"Rock will be used to fill in any voids and an articulated concrete mat of concrete blocks, woven together with stainless steel cable, will be laid over the entire bottom area," Reichert said. "(This should) prevent any future erosion."
