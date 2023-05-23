PUNTA GORDA — Sallie Jones Elementary School fifth-graders were lauded by local and state officials at their D.A.R.E. graduation.
Student Harper Stevens told the assembly packed into the school's cafeteria that D.A.R.E. gives students "the courage to say no."
She and Ella Willingham are student leaders in the program, which has become part of the school's curriculum.
The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program was founded in Los Angeles in 1983 to promote awareness of drug abuse and how students can avoid peer pressure.
School Resource Officer Joe Angelini, of the Punta Gorda Police Department, leads fifth graders in a monthly DARE lesson during the school year.
Angelini said D.A.R.E. lays the foundation for students entering middle school.
In the nine years he's been the school's resource officer, he said, no complaints of drugs in the Punta Gorda Middle School have come from Sallie Jones students.
"They are my kids," once they are on school property, he told parents, pledging he will "keep them safe like they are my own kids."
Saying no to drugs was the theme of the graduation, along with kindness, faith, hope and love.
"Kindness is the most powerful thing in the world," state Sen. Ben Albritton said.
Albritton was the keynote speaker.
Albritton said he watched the students during a leadership lesson and he was impressed with their "level of maturity."
"Today's a great day because of the decision you have made," he said. "You have made a decision to stand up against the negative things in this world - drugs and violence."
Harper Stevens and Madilyn Pizana won the D.A.R.E. art poster contest. Their pictures were framed and presented to them, along with $100 gift cards for both and another surprise — guitars presented by The Boogiemen band leader Mike Riley and Ace Drums owner Kenneth Giunta.
Music was a big part of the program.
The 116 graduates took the stage and sang their D.A.R.E. song: "I Call the Shots in My Life."
After Principal Jennie Hoke's opening remarks, adult singers Daren Taylor and Ashley Wester of The Boogiemen sang "America the Beautiful," and were later joined onstage by Sallie Jones students Alexander Cortes and Avery O'Brien, who sang "The Greatest Love of All."
Rachel Struebing, who heads Drug Free Charlotte County, strummed her guitar while Monica Babcock and Ashley Chandler of Drug Free Punta Gorda sang "I'm Gonna Be Drug Free" a cappella.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews called Sallie Jones Elementary "a really cool school" and said she wished there had been similar programs in previous generations.
Both Sen. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio appeared in video messages displayed on a large screen over the stage, and a letter from Gov. Ron DeSantis was displayed on the screen.
Commissioner Chris Constance, who is a doctor, addressed the students and called the D.A.R.E. program "life-changing."
He talked about the dangers of drugs, and said the program is about "kindness while learning important skills."
"You're very fortunate to have Officer Joe," Constance said. "You are the most important people in his life."
He ended with an encouraging message for the grads.
"You're doing this as a small army against drug abuse," he said.
