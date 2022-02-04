One child’s sand tray seems to represent death and danger. A skeleton in a coffin, flowers in another coffin, a boy and his dog inside a fenced-in area, and dragons and dinosaurs surrounding the fence were some of the miniatures the child chose.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Some sand trays depict tranquil settings, such as this one which has adults, children and a baby in a high chair.
PHOTO PROVIDED
One sand tray has horses, sheep, a duck and a dog crossing a bridge.
PUNTA GORDA — A new kind of therapy is being used to help grieving children who come to Valerie’s House.
Valerie’s House CEO Angela Melvin has spent “hundreds of hours along” with its clinical team to learn about sand tray therapy,” spokesperson Susan Bennett said.
Valerie’s House, which began in Fort Myers and expanded into Charlotte County, hosts grieving children and their family members twice a month at First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. A variety of therapies are used.
With this new one, children use trays filled with sand and miniature figures to create their own world.
“We’re very excited to offer this kind of counseling to our children,” said Melvin, who lost her mother as a child.
Some of the worlds the children create are quite telling. One was bleak — two people in a corner, fenced off from the middle section which had a skeleton in a coffin, flowers in another coffin and a wizard standing nearby.
The other end of the tray had dinosaurs and dragons surrounding a fenced-in area containing a boy and his dog, who apparently were in danger.
One of the tray’s scenes was serene: It contained horses, a duck and ducklings about to hatch, sheep and a dog crossing over a bridge.
“The miniatures have special, symbolic meaning to the children who choose them,” Melvin said. “The child may create a world representing their internal struggles or trauma. When they are ready, the child will share with our therapist about the tray or the world they created and they process its meaning together.”
According to Melvin, the therapy does work.
One child named Bruce began coming to Valerie’s House joining the “littles” grief support group just months after his mother’s death.
He was also in a support group with other elementary school children. At Valerie’s House, he saw a trained mental health counselor and began sand tray therapy.
“It’s quite remarkable to see the amount of change in his behavior,” said Heather Payne, a counselor at Valerie’s House. She said he stopped having as many outbursts at school and he can talk more about his mother.
Valerie’s House offers counseling, including sand tray therapy, as well as peer grief support groups to children and families for free.
Since opening in 2016, Valerie’s House has helped more than 2,000 children grieve loss. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
