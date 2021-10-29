PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Behavioral Health Center will be distributing free Narcan kits along with instructions on how to administer it, as part of its “Lifesaver” campaign throughout the community.
Several hundreds Narcan kits will be available from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Family Services Center in Port Charlotte’s Parkside district, said Sarah Wright, CBHC’s chief operating officer.
“Each kit contains two nasal sprays, and we will be giving out two kits to each person,” she said.
Narcan blocks certain receptors in the body that opioids bind to, Wright said.
Narcan was patented in 1961 and was approved for treatment of opioid overdoses in 1971. It was initially available only with a prescription but became available without a prescription in Florida in 2016.
Most insurance companies cover Narcan Nasal spray, with co-pays ranging from $0 to $20, according to Narcan’s website, www.narcan.com. However, it could be costly for the uninsured — about $140 for the two-spray kit, according to various websites.
Narcan is completely harmless if accidentally inhaled; it would just dissolve in the body, Wright said.
She said that after a five-minute video or other instruction at the distribution event, the kits will be given out. No identification is required, but CBHC will ask recipients to call in anonymously if they use the Narcan, in order for CBHC to continue receiving its free kits.
“The Florida Department of Children and Families received the Narcan through a grant,” she explained.
When the CBHC reports that people are using the kits, the agency will receive more free kits in the future.
Overdoses are at an all-time high; from November 2019 through October 2020, the U.S. saw the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to CBHC spokesperson Kelly Pomerville.
In Charlotte County, there have been 144 overdoses in the last six months, she added.
The CBHC has created an Overdose Prevention booklet and pocket cards to hand out to patients and members of the community and is in the process of developing an Overdose Prevention section on its website at www.cbhcfl.org.
“One of the biggest parts of our overdose prevention plan is educating the public, specifically opioid users and their family, friends and caregivers, on the effectiveness of Narcan and the importance of having it handy should an overdose occur,” she said.
The CBHC released this information from the National Institute on Drug Abuse:
• Opioid overdose deaths decreased by 14% in states after they enacted naloxone access laws.
• High rates of naloxone distribution among laypersons and emergency personnel could avert 21% of opioid overdose deaths, and the majority of overdose death reduction would result from increased distribution to laypersons.
Those unable to attend the event can stop in at CBHC at 1700 Education Avenue, in Punta Gorda, to pick up free kits and instructions, Wright said.
