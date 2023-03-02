PUNTA GORDA — On any given Friday, a crowd of young, old and those in-between can be seen dancing to the music and vocals of “Saxman” Les DaCosta.
Serving as the musical director of Happy Hour Park, DaCosta is often joined by local musicians who jam with him.
On a recent Friday, Realtor and guitarist John Meissner and businessman and accordionist Tom Kaminski jumped in when the tempo changed.
DaCosta plays a number of instruments and he delivers a strong, soulful singing voice.
His rendition of B.B. King’s “The Thrill is Gone” was very close to the late, legendary singer’s iconic style.
DaCosta was born in Panama but raised in New York City.
His parents enjoyed music, and DaCosta said he grew up listening to Johnny Mathis, Billie Holiday, Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.
He said he particularly liked the sound of Pete Fountain, who played Dixieland jazz on his wooden clarinet.
And then there was the music of Harlem — soul, blues, and DaCosta’s grandmother.
He said she “gave me the spirit” and was the matriarch of the family.
When he was 8, DaCosta bought “a bamboo Japanese flute at the five and ten cent store,” he said.
Soon, he progressed to the clarinet and at 13 was playing professionally on a clarinet.
He learned how to read music after his grandmother gave him a book of Christmas carols.
Playing the oboe and clarinet in junior high and high school, DaCosta quickly ascended the ranks.
“I started at No. 26, and by the eighth grade I was ranked No. 2 on the clarinet.”
In the ninth grade, he was ranked No. 1.
“I was always competitive,” DaCosta said.
Despite his talent as a musician, that wasn’t DaCosta’s day job.
He joined his father in the family’s HVAC business after college and played nights.
After DaCosta moved to Charlotte County, he was in demand as a singer and musician, playing at various venues until the pandemic shut them down.
When Happy Hour Park opened on June 18, 2022, partners Charles Edwards and James Abraham sought out DaCosta, said Edwards.
To operate Happy Hour on Friday, a monthly permit fee of $300 per month is paid to the city, plus each event is insured, he said.
A growing crowd brought vendors and food trucks to Friday’s Happy Hour, which helped to cover expenses.
Then Hurricane Ian shut things down, Edwards said.
“The park was damaged,” Abraham said. “We lost vendors.”
After repairs were made, Happy Hour commenced, and DaCosta came back.
“We’re fortunate to have him,” Edwards said.
“We’ve got a good vibe,” Abraham said. “We have a solid core.”
DaCosta had words to share with young people: “Do what you want to do; believe in yourself.”
The musicians said he always had strong faith in his ability to do what he was aiming for and he said no matter who tells you that you can’t do something, it’s important to “believe in yourself internally; build your own self-esteem.”
Happy Hour is at 361 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Music and vendors every Friday from 4-8 p.m.
