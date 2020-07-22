The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce hosted an online Zoom debate Charlotte County School Board District 2 candidates Kim Amontree (bottom center), Joe Williams (middle center) and Charlotte County Airport Authority District 1 seat candidates Vanessa Oliver (middle left) and Bob Starr (middle right). Chamber President Tony Smith (top right) hosted the webinar. Chamber members Justin Brand (top center) and Denise Dull (top left) served as moderators.